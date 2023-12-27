Blackpool’s away day woes continued as they were defeated 1-0 by Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Seasiders rarely threatened the Brewers, as Bobby Kamwa’s early goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

It was another frustrating day on the road for Neil Critchley’s side- who have only managed two wins away from Bloomfield Road this season.

Here’s some of the talking points from the game:

Disjointed display

The Seasiders would’ve been disappointed with the nature of the Burton goal- with Kamwa glancing a header past Dan Grimshaw from a deflected cross.

Blackpool’s defence just looked on the back foot throughout the entirety of the move, but once the ball ended up in the box they needed someone to take control.

The Burton attacker just had more desire to get there, while the visitors looked disjointed.

It was a similar story in possession, with too many poorly placed passes and wrong decisions made.

Jordan Rhodes had a chance to quickly level the scores, but fired well over the crossbar. Apart from that, the Seasiders didn’t look like a threat in attack and really struggled to create chances.

It was far too easy for Burton to mark them out of the game, and there wasn’t enough intensity to break them down.

Woeful away form

A New Year’s Resolution for the Seasiders has to be to improve their form on the road, as it’s simply not good enough.

Days like Barnsley and Portsmouth away have been far too scarce, with performances like the one at Burton being the norm when they’re not at Bloomfield Road.

If Blackpool have serious hopes of making the play-offs then this record has got to improve. The difference between the home and away displays is staggering.

Heads drop too easily and they run out of ideas far too quickly, which was very much evident at the Pirelli Stadium.

Clearly there’s some mental problem there, but that’s no excuse for some of the problems they are creating for themselves.

Defining period

The number of games around Christmas time really does make it an important period.

Results at this stage of the campaign could really go a long way in potentially defining a team’s season- and that’s certainly the case for Blackpool.

Inconsistency has proven costly for Critchley’s side at times, with a strong result more often than not followed by an underwhelming one.

This is the time for them to get a grip of this trait and make a real claim for the play-off places, but at Burton they failed to do that.

It’s not even more important for them to overcome Port Vale and Lincoln City before their FA Cup trip to Nottingham Forest, as they need to start eating into that gap between themselves and the other sides around the play-off places.

Time is still on their side, but the size of the task will only increase as the campaign progresses further.