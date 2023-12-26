Burton Albion 1-0 Blackpool: Seasiders suffer Boxing Day defeat to managerless Brewers
Bobby Kamwa’s goal in the early stages of the match proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Pirelli Stadium.
It was another frustrating day on the road for Neil Critchley’s side- who have only managed two wins away from Bloomfield Road this season.
The deadlock was broken in the 10th minute, with Kamwa glancing a header past Dan Grimshaw to put Burton in the driving seat.
Blackpool had a golden opportunity to pull themselves level shortly after, but Jordan Rhodes was unable to keep his shot down as he fired over the crossbar.
Ollie Norburn also tried his luck towards the end of the first half- with the midfielder unable to replicate his superb strike against Bristol Rovers, as he smashed a volley out of the stadium.
It proved to be more after the break, as the Seasiders could not find a spark in attack to trouble their opponents.
A couple of rare opportunities came the way of James Husband, but the defender was unable to poke the ball towards the target on both occasions.
Even with some additional pressure in the latter stages, it proved to be a routine enough win for Burton.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington (45’), Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn (78’), Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons (78’), Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph (62’), Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Dom Thompson, Owen Dale (78’), Sonny Carey (78’), Matty Virtue, Jake Beesley (62’), Olly Casey (45’).