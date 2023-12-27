Blackpool were forced into a half time substitution during their 1-0 defeat away to Burton Albion.

Matthew Pennington was subbed at half time against Burton Albion (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Bobby Kamwa’s goal in the early stages of the match proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Pirelli Stadium.

At the break Matthew Pennington was replaced by Olly Casey for the second half.

Discussing the reason why, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley explained: "He was just feeling a bit unwell.

"Jordan Gabriel was the same. He was among the subs but was feeling unwell in the warm-up so we had to bring Dom Thompson onto the bench.”

Meanwhile, Marvin Ekpiteta, who has not been involved in the Seasiders’ recent league games, was not included in the matchday squad for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

"He’s ill as well unfortunately,” added Critchley.

"He didn’t train on Christmas Eve, so we’re waiting for an update on him.