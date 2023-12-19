The transfer window opens in two weeks time and Blackpool are already making plans for next month.

Blackpool have a few things to address in the January transfer window. The Tangerines still don't know where they stand on Jordan Rhodes.

Neil Critchley has admitted that Blackpool are in a good place to plan ahead of the opening of the January transfer window. The registration period opens in exactly 14 days time, and it presents an opportunity for the Tangerines to bolster their squad that will help aid them in their bid for promotion.

Blackpool who are one game shy of the half-way stage of the season are four points off of the play-offs with Derby County holding two games in hand over them. Planning is already underway for the 31-day period allowed for transfers, and the head coach does not envisage the club ending up in a worse position than when they enter the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlisle United, Blackpool's League One rivals became the first club to announce their plans for January, after confirming the signing of striker Luke Armstrong. The 27-year-old has joined from Harrogate Town for an undisclosed fee, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Blackpool will be following suit by announcing any pre-arranged transfers.

"We're looking forward to January," said Critchley. Our succession planning is always a strength of ours as a football club, you want to finish any window stronger than when you started it and that will be our aim."

The future of Jordan Rhodes is something that has still yet to be ironed out. Rhodes joined Blackpool on a season-long loan deal however Huddersfield Town have a recall option, and Darren Moore who wasn't in situ when the striker was loaned out, might have a different opinion on his future.

Blackpool could be notified in the middle of next month of Huddersfield's stance, which would at least allow them time for a contingency option should he return to the Yorkshire club. The 33-year-old has been a key figure so far with 14 goals in 18 games, and is the division's second highest goal scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad