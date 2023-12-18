All the latest Blackpool and League One news - including two possible transfers.

Ronan Curtis is a free agent after leaving Portsmouth in the summer. He has been training with AFC Wimbledon. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Ronan Curtis, a reported January transfer target from earlier this year is training with League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon, according to various reports.

It was reported in January by Darren Witcoop that Blackpool were interested in pursuing Curtis when Mick McCarthy was in charge at Bloomfield Road. McCarthy capped him for the Republic of Ireland, and had been keen for a reunion, however the forward remained at Fratton Park and then in February, suffered an ACL injury which came at the same time in which his contract expired with Pompey.

It remains to be seen whether Blackpool still hold an interest in Curtis given the change in management, however he is now training with the Dons in the hope of a potential deal.

The South London Press reported that Curtis has been training with Wimbledon in the hope of returning to full fitness. Curtis was offered a new deal by early pace setters Pompey albeit on significantly reduced terms, and rejected the chance to remain at the South Coast club.

Elsewhere, League One rivals have already started their January transfer business early after publicising the details of a pre-arranged deal. Carlisle United have agreed to sign Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town when the registration period opens on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Armstrong has already completed his medical, and has already headed up to Cumbria to begin training with his new teammates. He will be unable to play for Carlisle until he can be registered when January arrives.

A club statement read: "Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Luke Armstrong can each confirm they have all reached and completed an agreement for a permanent transfer on 1 January 2024.

"Having already successfully completed his medical at Brunton Park, Luke will now leave Town with immediate effect to begin training with United, pending the opening of the transfer window and transfer of his registration."

Armstrong was part of a failed deadline day transfer to Wrexham, which left the striker's career in limbo for six months. According to the Yorkshire Post, he refused to play in Harrogate's opening match and on deadline day a move to the Racecourse Ground had been agreed, but the paperwork was not filed in time, and the Football League did not ratify the transfer.

He was said to be a target in the summer, however a fee of £500,000 was being suggested by Carlisle boss Paul Simpson, and the finer details surrounding Armstrong's move to Brunton Park has not yet been released. The Durham-born striker has not played since the middle of November, and has not found the back of the net since late August. He is the second signing of the new regime at Carlisle, after the North West outfit were taken over by American consortium Castle Sports Group.

