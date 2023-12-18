The journeyman striker is on the move again - and made his debut for his new club on Saturday.

Nathan Tyson was most popular Nottingham Forest, but had a brief spell at Blackpool. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool striker Nathan Tyson is on the move again after penning terms with a new club. The 41-year-old has more than 600 appearances in senior football in what has been a 23-year playing career, and he has shown no signs of stopping.

The well-travelled forward has left Long Eaton and has signed for non-league outfit Basford United who play in the Premier Division of the Northern Premier League, which is the seventh tier of English football. He made his debut on Saturday, appearing off of the substitute's bench in their 1-1 with Morpeth Town.

A brief club statement posted on Basford United's official website confirming the move said: "Basford United is thrilled to announce the signing of Nathan Tyson on dual registration terms from Long Eaton United. Welcome to Greenwich Avenue, Tys! We would like to place on record our thanks to everyone at Long Eaton for assisting with and facilitating the move."

Tyson's move to Basford United sees him join the 19th club of his career, and Basford acts as his third for 2023. His career began at Reading, and he later played for Swansea City and then Wycombe Wanderers. It was at Nottingham Forest where he spent a large chunk of his career, playing five-and-a-half seasons at the County Ground where he scored 42 goals in 211 games, and helped them earn promotion to the Championship from League One.