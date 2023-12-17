Blackpool boss Neil Critchley shares frustrations after 'bewildering' referee decisions in the Seasiders' defeat to Cambridge United
The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-1 loss at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with both goals by the home side having question marks over them.
Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring for the Seasiders with his 14th strike of the season, before Elias Kachunga and Gassan Ahadme put the home side ahead.
"Both goals were really questionable in terms of decisions made by the referee," he said.
“The first one is a clear foul and he’s standing right next to it so I’m not sure why he doesn’t give it. The second one is a clear handball and he misses it again.
"It’s very difficult to keep hold of your emotions, I thought it was very poor for both team. I don’t moan about referees, I have full respect for the job that they do, but I’m sick and tired of blatant decisions that cost us during games. We’ve had numerous this season and we had another two today.
"The decisions had a massive impact on the outcome of the game.
"I was also taught as a boy that the referee’s decision is final and to always respect them, but when the game means so much to you then it’s very hard not to say nothing at all.
"I found the decisions he made very bewildering to be honest.”
Blackpool are back in action on Tuesday evening when they welcome Forest Green Rovers to Bloomfield Road in the second round of the FA Cup.