Neil Critchley was left frustrated by a number of the decisions made by the referee in Blackpool’s defeat to Cambridge United.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-1 loss at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with both goals by the home side having question marks over them.

Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring for the Seasiders with his 14th strike of the season, before Elias Kachunga and Gassan Ahadme put the home side ahead.

"Both goals were really questionable in terms of decisions made by the referee," he said.

“The first one is a clear foul and he’s standing right next to it so I’m not sure why he doesn’t give it. The second one is a clear handball and he misses it again.

"It’s very difficult to keep hold of your emotions, I thought it was very poor for both team. I don’t moan about referees, I have full respect for the job that they do, but I’m sick and tired of blatant decisions that cost us during games. We’ve had numerous this season and we had another two today.

"The decisions had a massive impact on the outcome of the game.

"I was also taught as a boy that the referee’s decision is final and to always respect them, but when the game means so much to you then it’s very hard not to say nothing at all.

"I found the decisions he made very bewildering to be honest.”