Neil Critchley discusses the timeframe of when Blackpool could discover more about the future of Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town
The striker has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in League One since joining the Seasiders in the summer from Huddersfield Town.
It is currently unknown whether the Terriers will choose to recall Rhodes in January following his strong run of form at Bloomfield Road.
"There’s a window in January (when he could go back)- but I’m not sure when that is,” explained Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.
"You always get a few days where if they are going to call him back, then that’s when they can do it. It’s normally in the middle or at the front of the month because you don’t want it to be on the last day and you’re left with nowhere to go.
"There’s always something like that in those loan contracts and Jordan’s is very similar. It’s out of our hands so I wouldn’t want to speculate.
"He’s been fantastic here, we love having him and we’d love to keep him. I think he would like to stay because he’s playing regular football.
"Succession planning is a strength of ours- we always go through the what-ifs and try to make the decision that is right for the player and the club.
"All the loan players are similar, that’s the contact you agree to when you bring them in. You take each decision on its individual merit, so Jensen (Weir), Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) and Jordan are all a little bit different.”