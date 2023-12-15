Jordan Rhodes has enjoyed an impressive stint on loan with Blackpool so far this season.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The striker has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in League One since joining the Seasiders in the summer from Huddersfield Town.

It is currently unknown whether the Terriers will choose to recall Rhodes in January following his strong run of form at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’s a window in January (when he could go back)- but I’m not sure when that is,” explained Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

"You always get a few days where if they are going to call him back, then that’s when they can do it. It’s normally in the middle or at the front of the month because you don’t want it to be on the last day and you’re left with nowhere to go.

"There’s always something like that in those loan contracts and Jordan’s is very similar. It’s out of our hands so I wouldn’t want to speculate.

"He’s been fantastic here, we love having him and we’d love to keep him. I think he would like to stay because he’s playing regular football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Succession planning is a strength of ours- we always go through the what-ifs and try to make the decision that is right for the player and the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad