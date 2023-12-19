Blackpool welcome Forest Green Rovers to Bloomfield Road in the second round of the FA Cup this evening (K.O. 7.45pm).
The two teams were meant to meet on December 2, but the game was postponed at late notice due to an FA investigation- which led to David Horseman’s side having to replay Scarborough Athletic.
Tonight’s game provides the Seasiders with an opportunity to quickly bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench:
1. GK: Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell is Blackpool's cup goalkeeper. He started between the sticks in the 2-0 victory over Bromley, and is expected to return for this evening's tie. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey hasn't featured on regular basis since picking up a three-match ban. He should receive a chance against the club he spent last season on loan with. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta has been rested for the last couple of games, but should be ready to return to take on Forest Green. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB: Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly was another player that was involved in the first round game at Hayes Lane. He has started the last couple of league matches for the Seasiders and could keep his place despite having an afternoon to forget against Cambridge. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has featured in a number of the Seasiders' recent games following his return from injury. The Forest Green tie will provide him the chance to pick up another start. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. CM: Jensen Weir
Jensen Weir's game time has been limited in recent times, but this match could provide him with another opportunity to start. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth