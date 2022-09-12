Young Blackpool defender signs new contract only EIGHT months after agreeing pro terms

The 18-year-old only signed his first professional contract with the Seasiders eight months ago.

But the right-back has impressed sufficiently to be handed a new deal to keep him at Bloomfield Road until June 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fresh contract also includes an option for a further year.

“This is another proud moment for me,” Moore said of his new deal.

“I’m hoping to kick on from this contract now and do well in the future.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be with the first-team in pre-season and it’s nice to know that the staff have shown that faith in me and put me in contention for squads.”

Moore only signed his first professional contract with the Seasiders eight months ago

Moore was included on Blackpool’s bench for their last outing in the league, the 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town.

The defender also caught the eye with his performances during pre-season where he regularly featured in Michael Appleton’s plans.

Moore made 21 appearances for the club’s youth team last season where he played a pivotal role in their run to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

The young Seasiders took Premier League giants Chelsea all the way in their last eight encounter at Stamford Bridge, eventually bowing out 3-2.

He also helped John Murphy’s then side lift the Lancashire FA Youth Cup in May.