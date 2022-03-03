Star of Blackpool's FA Youth Cup run heads out on loan to non-league outfit

Jack Moore will spend the remainder of the season with the Northern Premier League side, who he previously spent time with during the month of January.

The right-back joined Radcliffe not long after signing a professional contract with the Seasiders at the turn of 2022.

He was later joined by Under-19s teammate Tayt Trusty, who spent a 28-day youth loan with Radcliffe having also agreed pro terms.

Both players starred for John Murphy’s side during their recent run to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

The young Seasiders took Premier League giants Chelsea all the way in their last eight encounter at Stamford Bridge, eventually bowing out 3-2.

Moore was unfortunate to be sent off in the dying seconds of the game after being shown a second yellow card.

Moore put pen to paper on pro terms back in January

Moore was visibly distraught as he joined his teammates and staff applauding the visiting supporters at the final whistle.

“It’s a red card or a goal, that’s what we’ve said to Jack,” Murphy told The Gazette after the game.

“Whether he meant it, I don’t know. But it’s got no relevance to his performance on the game as a whole.

“He might miss a couple of games, but Jack is a real talent. He was outstanding and he’s disappointed in there, like his teammates are.

“It just goes to show you that it’s not a case of coming here, getting beat and thinking ‘oh well’. We’ve had a go, a right good go, and I’m pleased, proud and all those other words. If I had a thesaurus I’d get them all out and tell you them all.”

Jake Daniels, the opening goalscorer against Chelsea, became the latest player to agree pro terms with the Seasiders last week.

Luke Mariette is the other player to have already put pen to paper.

Murphy’s side are back in cup action this weekend as they take on Bolton Wanderers in the semi-final of the EFL Youth Alliance Cup.