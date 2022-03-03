Stoke City to hold collection ahead of Blackpool game for Ukrainian refugees

Supporters are being urged to donate every-day items to families affected by the despicable Russian invasion.

Donations can be made outside the ground between noon and the 3pm kick-off time, Stoke confirmed.

"Everyone at Stoke City have been shocked by the devastating scenes that have unfolded in Ukraine over the past week,” the club said in a statement.

“The club stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and as a gesture of support we will be staging a collection on Saturday for families in need amid the ongoing conflict.

“The club’s Community Trust will have a donation point in place in between the West 1 and West 2 car parks at the bet365 Stadium between 12 noon and 3pm ahead of the Potters’ Championship date with Blackpool.”

Stoke included a long list of items that would be welcomed, which included blankets, towels, sleeping bags, hygiene products, nappies and baby food.

The Seasiders take on Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday

"Our thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected by the Russian invasion,” Adrian Hurst, head of Stoke’s Community Trust said.

"We would urge our fans to show their support by donating everyday items that people in Ukraine so desperately need.”

Blackpool showed their solidary with Ukraine last weekend before and during their game against Reading at Bloomfield Road.