12 standout moments from Neil Critchley’s two years in charge of Blackpool

But here, we pick out 12 standout moments during the 43-year-old’s 24 months in the Bloomfield Road hotseat...
1. September 19, 2020 - First win
Because of the pandemic, Critchley had to wait six months for his first victory. When it did arrive, it was extra special as a limited crowd of 1,000 witnessed the Seasiders beat Swindon Town 2-0 at Bloomfield Road.
Photo: CameraSport -
2. December 15, 2020 - Late drama
CJ Hamilton scored deep into stoppage-time to seal a 3-2 win over league leaders Hull City. Having beaten Peterborough away earlier in the season, it was a result that proved they could compete with the league’s best sides.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. January 26, 2021 - Five-star rout
Despite battling 10 absences through Covid and injury, the Seasiders opted to play on. They got their reward too, thrashing Wigan 5-0 at the DW. Ellis Simms notched twice on his debut.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. April 27, 2021 - Big, big win
The Seasiders steam-rolled their way into the play-offs from February onwards, but there were no bigger wins than the 1-0 victories against Sunderland, which both came in April.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd