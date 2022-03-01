It's been a memorable two years for Critchley and the Seasiders

12 standout moments from Neil Critchley’s two years in charge of Blackpool

There’s probably been too many highlights to mention during Neil Critchley’s two years in charge.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 10:28 pm
But here, we pick out 12 standout moments during the 43-year-old’s 24 months in the Bloomfield Road hotseat...

1. September 19, 2020 - First win

Because of the pandemic, Critchley had to wait six months for his first victory. When it did arrive, it was extra special as a limited crowd of 1,000 witnessed the Seasiders beat Swindon Town 2-0 at Bloomfield Road.

2. December 15, 2020 - Late drama

CJ Hamilton scored deep into stoppage-time to seal a 3-2 win over league leaders Hull City. Having beaten Peterborough away earlier in the season, it was a result that proved they could compete with the league’s best sides.

3. January 26, 2021 - Five-star rout

Despite battling 10 absences through Covid and injury, the Seasiders opted to play on. They got their reward too, thrashing Wigan 5-0 at the DW. Ellis Simms notched twice on his debut.

4. April 27, 2021 - Big, big win

The Seasiders steam-rolled their way into the play-offs from February onwards, but there were no bigger wins than the 1-0 victories against Sunderland, which both came in April.

