Blackpool defender Jack Moore signs first professional contract

The teenager, who featured for the first-team in pre-season, has agreed an initial 18-month deal, with theoption for a further year.

Moore has made 16 appearances for the youth team this season, scoring three goals.

Jack Moore received a first-team squad number last week

He was allocated a senior squad number (41) a week ago as the Seasiders battled injuries and Covid to raise a side for the Championship game against Middlesbrough.

Moore said: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity. You work so hard from being a young kid to get to this point. I’m really happy to sign my first professional contract.

"I’ve shown this year what I’m capable of and have continued to give 100 per cent for the youth team. Hopefully one day I can now break into the first-team and show that to the fans and coaching staff.”

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly added: “Jack has had an outstanding 18 months since he became a scholar at the club.

"He was the Coaches’ Player of the Season last year and has pushed on again in his second year, performing at a high standard on a consistent basis.

“His two appearances in the FA Youth Cup this season have both been excellent and showed a maturity to his play that demonstrates to us that he is ready for the next challenge.

“This professional contract is well deserved and we hope this can be the first of many at the club.

"The next couple of years will be a tough challenge as he makes the transition into senior football, but with the ability and football intelligence that he possesses we are confident that he can do really well.”