EFL release fresh update over status of Blackpool's upcoming games against Rotherham United and Millwall
Blackpool’s midweek trip to Rotherham United is set to go ahead, the EFL has confirmed in a statement.
Read More
The weekend’s programme was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
In a fresh update, the EFL has now confirmed action will resume in midweek, beginning on Tuesday.
Most Popular
-
1
When do Blackpool return to action? And is their trip to Millwall likely to go ahead?
-
2
Gary Rowett addresses Millwall's planning amid the uncertainty of Blackpool match
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II: Former Blackpool star and TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair condemned over tweet following monarch’s death
-
4
EFL release fresh update over status of Blackpool's upcoming games against Rotherham United and Millwall
-
5
A closer look at Blackpool’s schedule and how further postponements could cause problems
Michael Appleton’s side, however, make the trip to the New York Stadium on Wednesday night.
As for next weekend’s games, the status of fixtures will be reviewed on a “case-by-case basis”.
Doubts continue to linger over Blackpool’s trip to the capital to face Millwall on Saturday given The Queen’s funeral takes place two days later on Monday, September 19.
Police resources are expected to be stretched in the capital, as confirmed in a recent statement from Millwall.
As for this week’s fixtures which are due to go ahead, the EFL has confirmed what tributes will take place for Her Majesty.
“The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday, September 13, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country,” the EFL said in a statement.
“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.
“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.
“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”
Should next week’s game against Millwall go ahead, Blackpool will now be able to make the journey to the capital via the train network.
It comes after the RMT’s planned strikes were cancelled as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.
“We will have a plan based on what the week should look like and what it might look like, we have to be pretty fluid,” he told the South London Press.
"As long as we’ve got that plan we’ll be okay.”