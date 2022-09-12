Gary Rowett addresses Millwall's planning amid the uncertainty of Blackpool match

The status of next weekend’s fixture is in doubt given The Queen’s state funeral takes place two days later on Monday, September 19.

In a statement published over the weekend, the Lions said there are “considerable demands” being placed on police resources at what is an unprecedented time. The club is, however, “working tirelessly” to overcome these hurdles.

Millwall, who also host QPR in midweek, were still training when they found out their weekend game against Sunderland had been postponed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday.

“We’ve had to plan for all eventualities, just like we will for this week,” Rowett told the South London Press.

“We trained on Friday and found out just before getting to the end of training, so we were able to extend training a little bit longer – do a little bit more.

“We came in Saturday morning to almost resemble a game for about an hour to keep the players in a bit of rhythm and routine. We had yesterday off and then we’re in again this morning to do exactly the same again.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett

“Again we’ll have a plan based on what the week should look like and what it might look like, again we have to be pretty fluid. As long as we’ve got that plan we’ll be okay.

“The big thing was that the players were disappointed the game was off. They obviously understand it completely but having won the last game, and feeling in confident mood, they are desperate to go out there and continue playing to build that little bit of rhythm and momentum.”

While there are still no guarantees over next weekend’s trip to the capital, the Seasiders are expected to return to action on Wednesday night when they face Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Should next week’s game against Millwall go ahead, Blackpool will now be able to make the journey to the capital via the train network.