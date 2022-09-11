When do Blackpool return to action? And is their trip to Millwall likely to go ahead?

Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough was postponed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Fixtures are due to resume as normal in midweek, meaning Michael Appleton’s men will make the trip to the New York Stadium on Wednesday night as expected.

But with The Queen’s funeral predicted to take place on Monday, September 19, police resources will have to be diverted elsewhere for those clubs in London.

That casts doubt over Blackpool’s trip to The Den on Saturday, September 17.

The Lions, who also host QPR in midweek, addressed the issue in a statement, admitting there are “considerable demands” on police resources at what is an unprecedented time.

The club is, however, “working tirelessly” to overcome these hurdles.

“As it stands, there is currently no obligation for a similar postponement of fixtures next week, during which Millwall are set to play at The Den on Wednesday 14 and Saturday 17,” Millwall said in a statement.

“The club has every intention and desire to fulfill these fixtures as scheduled and believes that its supporters would like the opportunity to pay an emotional and memorable tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

“There are, however, considerable demands on police resources at this unprecedented time - particularly in London - and such pressures are extending into the stewarding industry.

“The club is conscious of the impact of these factors but is working tirelessly to overcome such hurdles in order to meet the necessary safety regulations required to host the two matches as planned.

“This is a very unique and challenging time for the country and for so many different industries and as such situations are dynamic and ever-changing.

“The club will keep its supporters updated as best as possible during the days ahead.”

Should next week’s game against Millwall go ahead, Blackpool will now be able to make the journey to the capital via the train network.