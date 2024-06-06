Will Ferry has signed with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United. He was linked with a move to Blackpool. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Another one of Blackpool’s reported transfer targets is heading elsewhere.

Dundee United have confirmed the signing of Cheltenham Town defender Will Ferry.

Ferry was a reported transfer target for Blackpool, as well as several other EFL clubs, but it is the Tangerines that have won the race to his signature. The 23-year-old was available on a free transfer, with his Robins contract expiring this summer. He has opted to leave English football behind and head north of the border to Scotland.

After his move was confirmed, Ferry said: I'm grateful for the opportunity to prove myself at the top level of Scottish football, it's a challenge that really excites me.

"’I'm counting down the days until we can get to work in pre-season and kick on, I can't wait to get started!’

Ferry played as left wing-back for Cheltenham over the course of the 2023/24 season. He played 46 games across three competitions, registering four goals and two assists. He is the second player whom Blackpool have missed out on in the left-back area, with Josh Edwards heading to rivals Charlton Athletic.

Michael Cairney, the Dundee United head of recruitment, said Ferry was a player who had been on their radar for a considerable of time. The Tannadice Park figure also adde Dundee fended off 'stiff competition' for his signature.

