Ian Evatt is the manager of Bolton Wanderers. He will be in direct competition with Blackpool for promotion next season. (Image: Camera Sport)

A League One promotion rival will be keeping hold of their manager despite a crushing defeat in a big match.

Bolton Wanderers chiefs have assured manager Ian Evatt that his job is safe at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Trotters lost 2-0 to Oxford United in the League One play-off final and face another year in the third tier. Bolton had been favourites and were tipped to go up along with Derby County and Portsmouth.

Bolton will now lick their wounds and group together to bounce back from their defeat. Sporting director Chris Markham have been told that they are are 'the best people' to help run the football club and will remain in their positions for the upcoming season."

"Coming away from that game was such a horrible, horrible feeling," said Chairwoman Sharon Brittan to The Bolton News.

“Chris Markham said to me that he’d never seen anyone in football more devastated than Ian was after that defeat, not just the result, but the manner of the defeat.

"I met with Ian last week and, like me, he’d needed some time to process what happened.

“They are both fantastic, different in what they do but very smart, very driven, loyal, and all three of us just needed some time to think about what had happened before we reviewed the season in its entirety and what they need to do next season to make sure we are absolutely fit for purpose and ready to go. And we will be.”

Evatt has been at the helm since 2020 and has so far guided Bolton to promotion from League Two and an EFL Trophy. The 42-year-old has twice taken Bolton to the League One play-offs and will next season be tasked with fighting the likes of Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United for promotion.

Evatt played more than 250 times for Blackpool and won promotion twice as a player at Bloomfield Road, from League One and the Championship. He will be in direct competition however with the club that he played more than 250 games for and spent seven years at.

Brittan added: "I am brave, I am fearless, I have a soft side and I work in mental health, and I’m passionate about working with the community, but believe me, I have a steely side. If I have to make tough decisions, I will absolutely make them.