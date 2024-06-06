Blackpool have the opportunity to sign some players up on the cheap after the Premier League published the released lists of all 20 clubs from the 2023/24 season.

Teams in the top-flight of England have to inform the governing body of the players they are keeping for next season and who they will let go. It is similar to the EFL who publish retained lists and on Wednesday (June 5) most clubs have shared their lists.

The Premier League website separates players into 'free transfers' and 'released lists. Released lists all but guarantee a players departure whilst a free transfer means a contract may have been offered but they have chosen to depart.

A majority of the players put on the released list are players who haven't played for the first-team and instead played for the under-21 and under-18s teams. It is handy to clubs though who can look at what players are available for free as they consider offer trial periods to players trying to remain in the professional game.

Neil Critchley is well placed to offer young players without a club an opportunity. He was the under-18 and under-23's manager at Liverpool and he has played a key role in developing the stars of the future.

In the January transfer window, Dan Sassi and Ryan Finnigan arrived from Burnley and Southampton and it is hoped the pair will integrate in to the first-team picture over the course of pre-season. As pre-season continues, here are all the players released from Premier League clubs this summer.

2 . Arsenal Released: Omari Benjamin, Luis Brown, Noah Cooper and Kamarni Ryan

3 . Aston Villa Released: Jack McDowell (agreed a move with QPR), Dylan Mitchell and Abube-Onuchukwu