Transfer latest: Blackpool 'target' set for League One move as Bristol Rovers and Charlton meet asking price
Reported Blackpool target Josh Edwards looks set to line up against the Seasiders in League One next season.
It follows reports that third-tier rivals Charlton and Bristol Rovers have both met Dunfermline’s valuation of the full-back.
According to The Courier, their offers for the 23-year-old have been accepted by the Scottish Championship side, who have subsequently granted the player permission to enter negotiations about a move south of the border.
Blackpool’s interest in the left-sided player emerged in April, with Neil Critchley reportedly joining his counterparts at Leyton Orient, Lincoln, Wycombe, Oxford, Charlton and Bristol Rovers in admiring the former Airdrie defender.
The links emerged as Blackpool remained in discussions with James Husband about a new deal and Hayden Coulson returned to parent club Middlesbrough.
Husband has since signed a new contract at Bloomfield Road. Meanwhile, earlier this week the Seasiders announced their first signing of the summer - Jordan Rhodes, who has joined the club on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.