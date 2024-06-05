Clubs are making their moves ahead of the transfer window opening next week

Blackpool were linked with the Dunfermline defender back in April

Reported Blackpool target Josh Edwards looks set to line up against the Seasiders in League One next season.

It follows reports that third-tier rivals Charlton and Bristol Rovers have both met Dunfermline’s valuation of the full-back.

According to The Courier, their offers for the 23-year-old have been accepted by the Scottish Championship side, who have subsequently granted the player permission to enter negotiations about a move south of the border.

Blackpool’s interest in the left-sided player emerged in April, with Neil Critchley reportedly joining his counterparts at Leyton Orient, Lincoln, Wycombe, Oxford, Charlton and Bristol Rovers in admiring the former Airdrie defender.

The links emerged as Blackpool remained in discussions with James Husband about a new deal and Hayden Coulson returned to parent club Middlesbrough.