Why Michael Appleton isn't worried about Blackpool's tiredness for the Preston North End derby

However, Pool’s head coach is hoping the adrenaline rush of Saturday’s derby against Preston North End will see his players through.

With a number of players absent through injury and suspension, Appleton is fairly limited to what he can do to freshen up his squad.

The situation isn’t helped by Blackpool only having two days to prepare for the derby, compared to Preston’s three.

But because of what is at stake and the fiery atmosphere expected at Bloomfield Road, Appleton expects his players to cope just fine.

“Normally I’d be saying ‘yes’ it’s an issue,” he told The Gazette.

Michael Appleton's side looked well off the pace during Wednesday night's defeat to Hull

“But I go back to the emotion of the day and the game and what type of game it’s going to be, I’d like to think adrenaline levels will be through the roof.

“I’m sure that will get the players through the game.”

Appleton added: “I think I will see a really committed group of players who are determined to try and beat their local rivals.

“A derby is a derby and there are lots of derbies up and down the country. Whenever you join a club, whether you’re a manager, coach or player, you very quickly get an understanding of the rivalry with your local rivals.

“This is a big, big local rivalry and it’s a massive game for everyone concerned with the football club including myself.

“It’s one I’m really looking forward to and hopefully we’ve got enough in our ammunition to go and beat the group of players we’re going to come up against.

“We know as a group, we’ve seen it in recent weeks, we’ve got the performances and the artillery to do that.

