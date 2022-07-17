Why Manchester City loanee jumped at the chance to reunite with Michael Appleton at Blackpool

The Manchester City midfielder played under Blackpool’s head coach while on loan with Lincoln City last season.

The 20-year-old, who had a number of options to choose from, eventually decided on Bloomfield Road as his destination on a season-long loan.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” Fiorini said.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours. It seems like yesterday morning I was preparing to go to America with Man City’s first-team and then I got the call that everything was ready to go with Blackpool. It was a no-brainer for me to get down here straight away.

“It’s been going on for a few weeks with different conversations going back and forth and I had different options, but this has always been my first choice from day one.

“Knowing the gaffer and working with the gaffer before, when he got the job here it’s one I had my eye on.

Fiorini will spend the season with the Seasiders

“It was really good working with him at Lincoln, especially on a personal level. As a team and a club we had a bit of a struggle as a season, but me being young and being on loan, the gaffer was amazing with me.

“He gave me loads of games and even when I was out of form, he stuck by me and was the main reason why I wanted to come to Blackpool and work with him again - and hopefully we’ll have a good season.”

Fiorini made 44 appearances for the Imps in League One last season, scoring six times.

Prior to that, the Manchester-born man spent time with Dutch side NEC Breda, notching five goals and five assists in 32 outings.

Described as a skilful attacking midfielder, Fiorini has been with Man City’s academy for over a decade.

While he’s yet to make an appearance for the first-team, the midfielder signed a new long-term contract last year to keep him at the club until 2026.

“This is another step-up for me and that’s something I’ve always tried to do from being young,” Fiorini said.

“My first experience on loan was in Holland and then I made the step-up to League One with Lincoln and now the Championship with Blackpool.

“I just want to keep progressing on the same path I have done over the last few years and keep playing games and developing.

“I’m a pretty all-round midfielder, although I’m probably more of an attacker than a defender.

“I want to effect games with goals and assists, that’s what I pride myself on. Goals from outside the box is one of my main points.”

The midfielder will now be hoping to earn his first start against Salford City on Tuesday.

Despite Fiorini’s arrival, it’s understood the Seasiders are still on the lookout for another central midfielder.