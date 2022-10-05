Why Blackpool's goalless draw with Sunderland leaves us with conflicting emotions

Recency bias will tell us it’s two points dropped because Blackpool were so dominant in the second-half, but that ignores just how off the pace they were in the first.

Had Sunderland had a striker available to them, especially one of the quality of Ross Stewart or Ellis Simms, chances are Michael Appleton’s side would have been dead and buried at half-time, they really were that poor.

Watching from up high in the Gods, it was difficult to work out what exactly Blackpool’s game plan was. Or perhaps there wasn’t one and that was the issue.

It reeked of the Stoke City game earlier in the season, where the Seasiders sat off their opponents and never really engaged, even when danger began to appear in the final third. It was like the visitors were waiting for something to happen, rather than taking the initiative and making it happen.

And yet, in the second period, Appleton’s men made Sunderland look distinctly average and finally took the game to their anxious hosts.

Chances came and went (what’s new?), good ones too, before they almost threw away a handy point in stoppage time when Chris Maxwell – who clearly loves a heroic display at the Stadium of Light – produced a wonder save to preserve his clean sheet.

Marvin Ekpiteta was one of several players to go close to scoring last night

But the Seasiders deserve huge credit for turning the game on its head and almost getting back to winning ways. Their character, spirit, attitude – those sort of things – were there in abundance. Their quality, unfortunately, wasn’t.

A point gained or two dropped?

It’s okay to be concerned about aspects of last night’s performance and yet be encouraged in equal measure. Some bits were really poor, others were much more positive.

Considering the two sides shared 28 shots between them, it was a surprisingly poor affair. The fact it remained goalless gives you an idea of the lack of quality on show.

Michael Appleton shakes Chris Maxwell’s hand at full-time following the goalkeeper's late heroics

For Sunderland, that was perhaps understandable considering they’re having to play without a recognised striker at this moment in time. As for Blackpool, they took the opposite approach and threw all three of their number nines on the pitch at the same time, but it still didn’t quite work.

Shayne Lavery, who has endured a tough start to the campaign, it has to be said, had another night to forget out on the wing. The returning Gary Madine largely remained on the periphery of the game while Jerry Yates was also unable to provide that spark, despite looking the most likely and the most fired-up of the three.

The intent was certainly there on Yates’ behalf, but his decision-making didn’t quite marry it up, which sort of sums up this Blackpool team at this moment in time.

A show of class

Callum Connolly cuts a frustrated figure after another chance goes begging

Blackpool’s period of dominance in the second-half coincided with Charlie Patino taking the game by the scruff of the neck and making himself the key influence in the middle of the park, which is some trait to have at the tender age of 18.

Just like his teammates, he wasn’t quite at it in the first-half, but in the second he was a joy to watch at times, especially with the way he seemingly glided past opposition players as if they weren’t even there.

If Patino can replicate that sort of performance on a semi-regular basis that should bode extremely well for Blackpool, because when the Arsenal loanee is on song and getting on the ball in dangerous areas Appleton’s men will create chances. And sooner rather than later, you’d like to think one of those chances will be taken.

Cause for concern?

On that note, I can’t help notice that, since the back-to-back 3-3 draws in August, the Seasiders have since scored only twice in their following six outings. So much for being the division’s ‘entertainers’, as I somewhat excitedly proclaimed after the second of those six-goal thrillers against Bristol City.

But on the flipside, it was heartening to see Blackpool hold on for a hard-earned clean sheet last night. Maxwell certainly earned it with a string of fine stops, and that’s before we even get to his late heroics.

Owner Simon Sadler watches on alongside chief executive Ben Mansford, left, and director Brett Gerrity, centre

Does that justify Appleton’s decision to drop Dan Grimshaw? Perhaps. Perhaps not. It’s too simplistic to say just because Maxwell has had two good games that Grimshaw wouldn’t have had the same impact, either.

But Appleton is right to point out Blackpool are extremely lucky to have two quality shot stoppers, so if he feels – rightly or wrongly – one of them is even one per cent off it, he has the ability to change things up without affecting the team so much.

Injury nightmare

The same, unfortunately, can’t be said for elsewhere on the pitch as injuries continue to haunt the Seasiders. This is where Appleton deserves great sympathy because, as far as I’m aware, he’s never had the chance to put his best foot forward in terms of having all of his key players available at the same time. That’s unlikely to change any time soon, either.

Jordan Gabriel’s freak knee injury, apparently suffered while sitting on a stool, just takes the biscuit, doesn’t it?

You don’t want to laugh, especially when it concerns a player like Gabriel who is so important to the team and has suffered so many previous injury problems in the past.

But the situation is just so ridiculous now you can’t help but chuckle. Every time you think it can’t get any worse, another ugly setback rears its head.