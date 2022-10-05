Blackpool boss Michael Appleton details how Jordan Gabriel suffered his freak injury

The defender missed last night’s draw against Sunderland to become Blackpool’s seventh injured player.

After the game, head coach Michael Appleton revealed the 24-year-old has suffered a knee injury and is likely to be out for some time – although no exact timescale could be provided at this moment in time.

Callum Connolly deputised for Gabriel at the Stadium of Light and is now the club’s only fit and available player capable of playing at right-back – something that is likely to remain the case until the break for the World Cup.

When asked about Gabriel’s injury, Appleton told The Gazette: “It looks like a lateral meniscus, so in terms of timing I’ve got no idea. I’ll probably know more once he’s seen a specialist.

“He’s had a scan, but he sees the specialist later this week.

“We’re down to bare bones as it is, so it’s a blow because it’s something we could have done without.”

What makes the setback doubly frustrating for the Seasiders is that Gabriel didn’t even suffer the injury while kicking a football.

“It was an accident at home when he was sitting on a stool,” Appleton said. “But these things happen.

“I’ve probably had four occasions over the last 10 years where I’ve had players injured when they’re at home or out and about. Accidents do happen, it’s part and parcel of life in general.

“It’s dead unfortunate, I feel for Jordan. He got stronger and stronger (against Norwich City) on Saturday and grew into the game more and more, so I can imagine his disappointment and frustration is as much as mine is.”

With Gabriel now out for the foreseeable future and Andy Lyons not arriving until January, that puts added pressure on Connolly to remain fit.

“There’s a couple of lads in the group who – if it really came down to it from an emergency point of view – are capable of doing a job for us,” Appleton insists.