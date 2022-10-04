Point gained or two dropped? Blackpool stop the rot with hard-earned goalless draw at Sunderland

Michael Appleton will have mixed feelings after witnessing his side produce a lifeless display in the first-half, where they were fortunate not to be a goal or two down at the break.

But they emerged a much different side in the second period and caused the Black Cats all sorts of problems, creating the game’s biggest chances.

Callum Connolly could have stolen the three points late on when he headed agonisingly wide 10 minutes from time, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Callum Wright also went close.

While the Seasiders will be satisfied at avoiding a fourth straight defeat, there will still be concern about the team’s lack of goals, having only found the back of the net twice in their last six outings.

Ironically, Appleton’s side drew 3-3 on back-to-back occasions prior to that run.

Blackpool can at least take solace in the fact they are creating chances, but their lack of quality in the final third has been a running theme of their season to date.

Both sides wasted good chances to snatch the three points

In truth, it was a game lacking in quality from start to finish though with Sunderland also looking devoid of ideas in the final third, perhaps unsurprisingly given their lack of options up top.

The Seasiders were dealt yet another injury blow before kick-off with the news that Jordan Gabriel wasn’t fit enough to feature.

That meant Callum Connolly took his spot at right-back as Appleton made three changes in total from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Norwich City.

Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine also came into the side in place of Ian Poveda and Theo Corbeanu as Pool started the game with three strikers.

Rhys Williams (shin), James Husband (calf), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined.

Former Seasider Elliot Embleton started for Sunderland, but fellow ex-Pool men Dan Ballard and Ellis Simms both missed out through injury.

Nevertheless, the Black Cats looked full of confidence early on, forcing Chris Maxwell into an early save as he parried a threatening cross away from the danger area.

The visitors looked very standoff-ish in the early stages and it was difficult to see what their game plan was, other than sitting back, soaking up pressure and hoping for opportunities on the break.

All it did though was invite more pressure and even when Sunderland did get into dangerous areas, they still had all the time in the world to pick out their spot.

That’s almost exactly what Embleton did when he was picked out in acres of space inside Blackpool’s penalty area, only for the former Pool loanee to see his curling effort clip the top of the crossbar.

For all of the worrying early signs, Callum Connolly could well have given Blackpool an 18th minute lead when he stabbed wide from close range after Kenny Dougall’s lofted free-kick caused a spot of pinball in the Sunderland box.

The game was otherwise lifeless though, with the atmosphere reflecting that.

Sunderland did momentarily burst into life just after the half-hour mark though when Jack Clarke unleashed a powerful effort which Maxwell did well to turn behind at full stretch, with no pressure applied to the shooter once again.

Blackpool’s injury woes looked to have been compounded 10 minutes before the break when Callum Connolly went down with a knock, but thankfully he was able to hob back on. Otherwise the Seasiders would have been left with no fit right-back.

Appleton’s men were lucky to survive two minutes before the break when Dom Thompson inexplicably switched off, allowing Amad Diallo a free run at goal. But to Thompson’s credit, he did recover to make a last-ditch clearance.

Had Sunderland had their two strikers available, chances are Blackpool would have found themselves at least a goal or two down at the interval.

But they were left to rue another gilt-edged miss in first-half injury time when Clarke drilled over after being allowed to run unopposed at the Blackpool goal once again.

Clarke was the first Sunderland player to threaten at the start of the second period too, but Jordan Thorniley timed his tackle to perfection to stop the winger’s marauding run.

Sunderland were almost made to pay for their wastefulness when the Seasiders created two big chances to open the scoring in quick succession.

Dougall’s corner fell kindly for Connolly in the first distance, but the defender was denied by the keeper Anthony Patterson before Marvin Ekpiteta slashed wide from close range.

All of a sudden, the Seasiders looked a big threat from set pieces as Patterson clawed Callum Wright’s header away from goal from Charlie Patino’s corner.

Blackpool continued to improve, with Yates almost catching out Patterson with a vicious cross from the right which the keeper got a fingertip to, diverting it away from the top corner.

All of Blackpool’s good work at the start of the second-half could, and perhaps should have been undone when Embleton slotted home for the home side. But thankfully for Pool the referee had already signalled for a free-kick and a yellow for Jordan Thorniley, failing to see the obvious advantage.

Blackpool continued to look the more likely, as Marvin Ekpiteta saw a downward header saved after the visitors maintained the pressure after another threatening corner.

Sunderland produced a rare second-half chance, also from a corner, when Danny Batth threatened in the air but thankfully Maxwell was equal to his header.

With 10 minutes to go, Callum Connolly was presented with a big, big chance to win the game for Blackpool late on.

After his initial shot was blocked, the ball sat up nicely for him around six yards out but, under pressure, he could only head agonisingly wide.

Sunderland looked the more likely to win it in the four minutes of stoppage time and they would have done had it not been for Maxwell, who made a simply stunning stop a late header.

TEAMS

Sunderland: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans (Neil), Roberts (Dajaku), Clarke, Diallo (Bennette), Embleton (Ba), Pritchard (Michut)

Subs not used: Bass, Wright

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Patino, Dougall, Wright, Lavery (Corbeanu), Yates, Madine (Poveda)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Garbutt, Bridcutt, Carey, Hamilton

Referee: Jeremy Simpson