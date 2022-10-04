Blackpool boss Michael Appleton on Sunderland's 'unpredictability' in absence of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms

Former Seasider Ellis Simms and top goalscorer Ross Stewart are both out through injury for tonight’s opponents.

During Saturday’s goalless draw with Preston North End, the Black Cats started with two midfielders in attack in Alex Pritchard and another former Blackpool man in Elliot Embleton.

That, Appleton believes, could make Mowbray’s side a tough nut to crack at the Stadium of Light this evening.

“It does make them a little unpredictable,” Pool’s head coach admitted to The Gazette.

“I had a similar sort of problem a couple of seasons ago where we went through a long spell of having no strikers and I had to do a similar thing and it isn’t easy.

“What I would say is that the players filling in those roles are pretty decent players, they’re good footballers.

“But it’s a situation where normally with Stewart and Simms up top they’re a little bit more predictable. That’s not to say it’s easy to cope with or deal with, it just means you know what’s coming.

“Whereas now they’re a little bit more fluid and expansive and can at times be more dangerous.”

Sunderland, who sit eighth in the division following their promotion from League One, were forced into a managerial change earlier this season when Alex Neil left to take the job at Stoke City.

As for Appleton, he has some good memories of playing at the Stadium of Light, having won there 3-1 with Lincoln City last season.

It was also the scene of Lincoln’s play-off semi-final win the previous term, before their defeat to Blackpool in the Wembley final.

“I’ve had some good times there over the last few years, some decent performances and some decent results,” Appleton said.

“The crowd do get behind them when they’re going good and Tony has the group working well.

“I saw them against Middlesbrough recently and even though they lost the game I thought they were very good on the day.