Michael Appleton addresses injury situation and James Husband's availability for Blackpool's trip to Sunderland
James Husband is unlikely to be fit in time for Blackpool’s trip to the Stadium of Light tomorrow night.
That’s according to head coach Michael Appleton, who has revealed the defender had a scan on his calf strain on Sunday.
The setback meant Husband was left out of Blackpool’s squad on Saturday for the 1-0 defeat to Norwich City.
Providing a further update this morning ahead of Tuesday night’s clash against Sunderland, Appleton confirmed the 28-year-old is likely to be missing for a second game in succession.
“It looks unlikely he will be available for Tuesday,” he said.
“He might have a slim chance for Saturday, but after the scan yesterday the likelihood of him being back before the weekend is slim.
“We’re probably looking more towards the Sheffield United game.”
It means the Seasiders will be without six players through injury for their midweek clash as Pool look to avoid a fourth straight defeat.
Also on the sidelines are Rhys Williams (shin), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad), and Jake Beesley (fractured foot).
When asked if any of those five are edging closer to a return, Appleton chuckled before simply saying: “no”.
There is better news regarding Liam Bridcutt though, after the midfielder was named among the substitutes against Norwich at the weekend.
The midfielder, who was signed as a free agent on Friday, still needs to build up his match sharpness.
But Appleton insists the 33-year-old is ready to play if and when required.
“If we genuinely feel it’s the right thing to do and it’s needed, he’s got at least an hour in him from what I’ve seen in training and from a couple of practice matches we’ve had,” Appleton said.
“I don’t want to have to do that in an ideal world, I’d rather let the season develop over a period of time before we look to do that.
“But he’s fit and available and that’s one thing that is key for the majority of our players.
“Put it this way, if we need him for a period of time on Tuesday, for whatever time that may be, he’s certainly ready to do it.”