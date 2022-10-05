'A wonder save': Blackpool player ratings and matchday picture gallery as two men star in Sunderland stalemate
Blackpool stopped their run of three straight defeats at the Stadium of Light last night with a goalless draw against Sunderland.
But how did each player fare against the Black Cats?
The Seasiders were very much second best in the first-half and looked to be heading to a fourth defeat on the spin.
But they frustrated Tony Mowbray’s side before emerging much more of a threat in the second-half, creating numerous opportunities to snatch the points.
But both sides were made to rue their wastefulness in the final third as the game ultimately ended goalless.
Our Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton dishes out his player ratings...
