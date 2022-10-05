'A wonder save': Blackpool player ratings and matchday picture gallery as two men star in Sunderland stalemate

But how did each player fare against the Black Cats?

The Seasiders were very much second best in the first-half and looked to be heading to a fourth defeat on the spin.

But they frustrated Tony Mowbray’s side before emerging much more of a threat in the second-half, creating numerous opportunities to snatch the points.

But both sides were made to rue their wastefulness in the final third as the game ultimately ended goalless.

Our Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton dishes out his player ratings...

1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Chris Maxwell - 8/10 Made some important saves even before his wonder stop right at the death to preserve the clean sheet. Another memorable display at the Stadium of Light. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10 Missed three big chances to give Blackpool the lead, but did well to carry on after taking a heavy knock. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10 Made a couple of shaky errors early on but soon recovered. Had two chances himself to score and brought the ball out well from defence. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10 Timed a couple of crucial tackles and interceptions to perfection, but conceded one or two rash fouls and overused his crossfield ball. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd