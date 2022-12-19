Why Blackpool’s Gary Madine will face no retrospective action for ‘stamp’ during Cardiff City draw

The 32-year-old was only shown a yellow card for the incident, which happened in the 51st minute during Saturday’s game in South Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifteen minutes later, Madine would come back to haunt his former club as he headed Blackpool level from Ian Poveda’s right-wing cross.

Madine, who failed to score during his two years with the Bluebirds, predictably celebrated his goal by taunting the home faithful.

Because the incident was spotted by referee Josh Smith, who booked Madine, the FA are unable to take any retrospective action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is different to earlier in the season when Madine was handed a retrospective three-game ban for violent conduct.

The forward was caught on camera appearing to stand on the ankle of Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis during Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat at the end of August, which was televised live on Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madine was booked by referee Josh Smith for his apparent stamp

While the incident wasn’t spotted by the referee at the time, the footage was brought to the FA’s attention who later found him guilty at a disciplinary panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff boss Mark Hudson was left angered on Saturday by Madine’s robust challenge, even going as far as saying it was “premeditated”.

"I'm disappointed with the fact the guy who scored their goal shouldn't be on the pitch,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's premeditated. He said it at half-time so we warned the ref. We warned the fourth official.

“He said it out loud that he was going to go out and do that. They were aware of it and it's clear as day. It's a stamp."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked to explain further what was said by Madine at half-time, Hudson added: "[Madine] said he was going to go out and do Perry because there was a coming-together in the first half.

“He felt that was the way he wanted to go about it and he has gone out and done exactly what he said he was going to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad