'I've got absolutely no doubt': Michael Appleton makes firm pledge as Blackpool reach halfway stage in the season

The 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Cardiff City on Saturday means the Seasiders sit inside the bottom three on 24 points after 23 games – and two adrift of safety.

But given the injury, illness and suspension problems Pool have had to endure so far this season, Appleton has suggested he’s not entirely unhappy with their points haul to date.

“There are a lot of teams this point keeps us in range with. You have to keep picking up points,” he said after Saturday’s draw in South Wales.

“I said to the players we’re halfway now and considering everything that has happened, whether it’s injuries, suspensions or illness, people will disagree with me and I know that but I’m at a point where I’m staying firm and I’m staying strong in this – the points we’ve picked up after 23 games, there will be lesser teams that would have picked up a lot less considering the amount of stuff that has gone against us.”

When asked if he feels his Blackpool side will improve in the second half of the campaign, Appleton added: “I’ve got absolutely no doubts about that in the slightest.

“People will argue I’m going to say that but I’ve got absolutely no doubt we will be far, far stronger in the second half of the season.

Michael Appleton's side were fortunate to claim a point in South Wales on Saturday

“We’ve got the (transfer) window that is about to open very soon and we will hopefully have one or two players back in and around it, hopefully within the XI if possible, who will make us better.”

Appleton revealed on Saturday that Jordan Thorniley could be back sooner than expected for the Boxing Day trip to South Wales.

The defender, who was been sidelined through concussion protocol, returned to training last week. It had initially been suggested Thorniley wouldn’t be back until the New Year.

Elsewhere, Marvin Ekpiteta returns to the fold for the festive trip to Humberside after serving his two-game suspension.