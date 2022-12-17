'It's premeditated': Cardiff City boss makes bold claim that Blackpool's Gary Madine was out to 'do' defender Perry Ng

The striker came back to haunt his former side after scoring Blackpool’s equalising goal in the second-half during the 1-1 draw in South Wales.

But the Bluebirds felt the 32-year-old ought to have been shown his marching orders 15 minutes before when he floored Ng with a late tackle.

The challenge prompted Cardiff’s players to rush over while the home crowd bayed for the referee to brandish a red card, but he opted to show a yellow instead.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Hudson told Wales Online: "I'm disappointed with the fact the guy who scored their goal shouldn't be on the pitch.

"It's premeditated. He said it at half-time so we warned the ref. We warned the fourth official.

“He said it out loud that he was going to go out and do that. They were aware of it and it's clear as day. It's a stamp."

Cardiff felt their former striker should have been shown a straight red card

Asked to explain further what was said by Madine at half-time, Hudson added: "[Madine] said he was going to go out and do Perry because there was a coming-together in the first half.

“He felt that was the way he wanted to go about it and he has gone out and done exactly what he said he was going to do.

"It's a stamp. It's a leg-breaker. If he gets his left planted in the floor, it's snapping his leg. I watched it from four or five different angles, but you don't need to. You can see it live.”

While Cardiff were left angered by the moment of controversy, they were ultimately left to rue their lack of a cutting edge, only scoring once from their 22 attempts on goal.

"When you play that well in the first half and have that many clear-cut opportunities, we should have taken the game away from them,” Hudson said.

"We should have had a penalty in the first half. Robbo (Callum Robinson) gets booked for simulation, which is baffling, I think, but we had clear-cut opportunities to take the game away from them.