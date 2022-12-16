News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Michael Appleton provides encouraging update on Jordan Thorniley after Blackpool draw with Cardiff City

Blackpool are on the road today as they make the long trip to South Wales to face fellow relegation candidates Cardiff City.

By Matt Scrafton
6 hours ago
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 5:55pm

Follow the blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders make the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon

Cardiff City v Blackpool - live updates

Key Events

  • FT: Cardiff 1-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders can leapfrog the Bluebirds with a victory
  • Michael Appleton’s side searching for first win in six
  • Eight players still sidelined
Show new updates

Injury update

FULL TIME

FT: Cardiff 1-1 Blackpool

Have to take that. Better from the Seasiders in the second-half but it couldn’t have been much worse if we’re being honest.

Grateful to Cardiff’s poor finishing more than anything given they had 22 attempts on goal.

90+2 - Close

Almost an embarrassing own goal as Luke Garbutt guides the ball past his own goal with Grimshaw stranded.

90 - Stoppage time

SEVEN minutes of time added on.

81 - Positive

All three substitutes have made a real positive impact off the bench for Blackpool.

A cross in from CJ is deflected behind for a corner.

76 - Save!

Dan Grimshaw off his line superbly to thwart Kion Etete.

This game is bonkers. Both sides going for it now.

75 - Wide

Callum Robinson glances a header wide after being left unmarked in the centre. Both sides going for the jugular now.

71 - Chance!

Gary Madine lofts up an exquisite ball for Jake Beesley to head inches wide.

69 - Close!

Blackpool almost take the lead as CJ Hamilton gets in behind down the left, but Allsop just about deals with his dangerous ball into the six-yard box.

67 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!! (1-1)

How are Blackpool level?!

Madine celebrates in front of the Cardiff fans after heading home from Ian Poveda's cross.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Michael AppletonBlackpoolCardiff City