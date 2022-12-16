Michael Appleton provides encouraging update on Jordan Thorniley after Blackpool draw with Cardiff City
Blackpool are on the road today as they make the long trip to South Wales to face fellow relegation candidates Cardiff City.
Key Events
- FT: Cardiff 1-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders can leapfrog the Bluebirds with a victory
- Michael Appleton’s side searching for first win in six
- Eight players still sidelined
FT: Cardiff 1-1 Blackpool
Have to take that. Better from the Seasiders in the second-half but it couldn’t have been much worse if we’re being honest.
Grateful to Cardiff’s poor finishing more than anything given they had 22 attempts on goal.
Almost an embarrassing own goal as Luke Garbutt guides the ball past his own goal with Grimshaw stranded.
All three substitutes have made a real positive impact off the bench for Blackpool.
A cross in from CJ is deflected behind for a corner.
Dan Grimshaw off his line superbly to thwart Kion Etete.
This game is bonkers. Both sides going for it now.
Callum Robinson glances a header wide after being left unmarked in the centre. Both sides going for the jugular now.
Blackpool almost take the lead as CJ Hamilton gets in behind down the left, but Allsop just about deals with his dangerous ball into the six-yard box.