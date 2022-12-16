Gary Madine is fine to play after being forced off last week during the goalless draw with Birmingham City after suffering slightly through illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, there’s no change with the seven players who are out injured – Jordan Thorniley, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu – with Appleton recently confirming they’re all likely to remain sidelined until the New Year.

Captain Marvin Ekipteta, meanwhile, misses out once again this weekend as he serves the second and final game of his two-match suspension.

“We are where we are, so this week it’s been a little bit more controlled and a little bit more stable in terms of numbers in training,” Appleton told The Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of messaging and what we want to get into the players, it’s been good.

“As for Gary, he’s been fine, he’s trained the majority of the week so he will be fine for tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Madine will be fit to face his former club after suffering with illness last week

The Seasiders were dealt a blow ahead of their return to action last week when it was revealed Bridcutt, Fiorini and Corbeau had all picked up injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pool had feared that Corbeanu might require surgery for his ankle injury, but Appleton has revealed that’s now unlikely to happen.

“He’s not going to have surgery I believe,” he added. “He’s doing his first part of his rehab at Wolves at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of timings I’m not 100 per cent sure yet but he’s obviously not going to be around for a few weeks anyway.

“It’s just a case of having some dialogue between both medical teams before we see where we get to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As loan players, it had been suggested both Fiorini and Corbeanu could return to their parent clubs were they to miss large chunks of the second part of the season - but Appleton says those conversations haven’t taken place.

“Not that I’m aware of,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad