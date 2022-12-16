Leeds United loanee in the frame: Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Cardiff City test - photo gallery
Blackpool head to Cardiff this weekend looking to get back to winning ways after ending their four-game losing streak with a goalless draw against Birmingham City.
Head coach Michael Appleton has confirmed nothing has changed on the injury front, meaning he will have the same pool of players to choose from in South Wales.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up...
