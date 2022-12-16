News you can trust since 1873
Leeds United loanee in the frame: Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Cardiff City test - photo gallery

Blackpool head to Cardiff this weekend looking to get back to winning ways after ending their four-game losing streak with a goalless draw against Birmingham City.

By Matt Scrafton
6 minutes ago

Head coach Michael Appleton has confirmed nothing has changed on the injury front, meaning he will have the same pool of players to choose from in South Wales.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up...

1. All smiles

Michael Appleton will hope to be smiling come 5pm on Saturday

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

After keeping the number one shirt after the break, Maxwell appears to be Michael Appleton's favoured choice going forward.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. RB - Callum Connolly

No question on this one until Andy Lyons comes into the frame once the January transfer window opens.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Rhys Williams

The Liverpool loanee was among the better performers against Birmingham last week.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

