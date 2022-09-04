Gary Madine misses out through suspension as Blackpool make three changes for Huddersfield Town clash
Gary Madine misses out through suspension as Blackpool make three changes to their line-up for today’s game against Huddersfield Town.
The striker has been handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct following an apparent stamp on Lewis Travis during Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.
Madine will now miss this afternoon’s encounter at the John Smith’s Stadium, as well as the upcoming games against Middlesbrough and Rotherham United.
“Blackpool’s Gary Madine has been suspended for three matches following a breach of Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship game against Blackburn Rovers,” an FA spokesperson said.
“The forward’s behaviour in the 45th minute of this fixture was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on video and he subsequently denied a charge that it constitutes violent conduct.
“An independent regulatory commission found this charge to be proven during a hearing and imposed his sanction.
“Its written reasons for these decisions will be published at the earliest opportunity.”
Elsewhere, Josh Bowler drops out of the squad for obvious reasons while Shayne Lavery is relegated to the bench.
The three players to come into the side are Jordan Thorniley, Theo Corbeanu and Ian Poveda, who bags his first start after getting 10 minutes off the bench in midweek.
Luke Garbutt features in a match-day squad for the first time this season as he’s named among the substitutes.
With a shortage of options, youngster Jack Moore is also included on the bench.
Sonny Carey serves the third and final match of his three-game suspension, while Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined through injury.
Deadline day signing Callum Wright starts on the bench.
The Seasiders take on a Huddersfield side that sit second from bottom in the table after winning just one of their opening six games.
TEAMS
Huddersfield: Nicholls, Turton, Russell, Hogg, Kesler-Hayden, Rudoni, Lees, Nakayama, Thomas, Anjorin, Ward
Subs: Bilokapic, Ruffels, Camara, Holmes, Jones, Helik,Rhodes
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Williams, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Gabriel, Thompson, Connolly, Dougall, Poveda, Corbeanu, Yates
Subs: Maxwell, Moore, Husband, Garbutt, Wright, Hamilton, Lavery
Referee: John Busby