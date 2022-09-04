Why Blackpool boss Michael Appleton can empathise with Huddersfield Town’s tough start to the season
Michael Appleton can certainly empathise with the hangover Huddersfield Town are suffering from during the early part of the season.
The Terriers have won just one of their opening six games of the campaign, leaving them second from bottom in the Championship table.
It’s a marked contrast to how they performed last season, where they reached the Championship play-off final before being edged out by Nottingham Forest.
Since the defeat at Wembley, manager Carlos Corberan has departed alongside two of the club’s best players in Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien, who both linked up with Forest.
Struggling to go again after losing in a play-off final is something Appleton has personal experience of, having lost to Blackpool with his then Lincoln City side.
The following campaign, the Imps struggled and almost faced a relegation scrap at one point, before finishing 17th in League One.
Both Blackpool and Danny Schofield’s Huddersfield go into today’s game at the John Smith’s Stadium looking to get back to winning ways, after suffering midweek defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City respectively.
“It’s a game both sides will be looking forward to because it’s an opportunity to bounce back from a defeat,” Appleton said about this afternoon’s encounter.
“I know the feeling Danny is going through right now, because I had a similar sort of start last year with Lincoln. It’s difficult to pick up once you get into that.
“You lose in the final, you obviously have a really short break and at times it can take a little while to get the disappointment out of the system.
“I know what they’re going through, but they have a good group and some really talented players, especially at the top end of the pitch, so if we’re not careful of that, not mindful of that and not respectful of that, they can hurt you.”