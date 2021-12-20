Why Blackpool's FA Cup tie against Hartlepool will be decided on the day if the scores are level after 90 minutes

It's because the FA has today announced third and fourth round replays have been scrapped this season.

It's in a bid to help clubs deal with fixture congestion following a spate of recent postponements caused by Covid-19.

Any third or fourth round ties level after ninety minutes will instead proceed directly to extra-time and penalties, the FA announced.

"We can today confirm that replays have been removed in both the third and fourth rounds of the 2021/22 Emirates FA Cup," the FA continued in a statement.

"This exceptional decision was approved by the FA Board on Friday, December 17 and has been taken in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion following several postponements in recent days and continued uncertainty ahead due to Covid-19.

"Ties in the third and fourth rounds of this season’s competition will be played to a finish on the day, with extra-time and penalty shootouts if required.

The Seasiders make the trip to Victoria Park next month

"Replays will return up to and including the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup from the 2022/23 season onwards."

Blackpool take on Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Saturday, January 8.

The game will kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm having been picked for international TV coverage.

It comes as both the Premier League and EFL have announced they will continue with their schedules as normal over the festive period despite the spread of the Omicron variant.