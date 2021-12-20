Blackpool player ratings at the halfway stage of the Championship season

Neil Critchley’s side are sitting pretty in the top half of the table having got back to winning ways at the weekend with a crucial 3-1 victory against struggling Peterborough United.

Prior to that, Blackpool - who joined Posh and Hull City in winning promotion from League One last season - had lost their last three and were winless in seven.

But in the main it’s been a strong start to the season for Pool, who head to Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

Who have been the standout performers so far this season though?

The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton has taken a look back at his players ratings from throughout the campaign and totted up the average marks.

NOTE: Only players that have featured in five or more league games are included. All marks are out of 10.

1. Chris Maxwell - 6.7 The keeper has made 13 league appearances this season.

2. Dan Grimshaw - 7 The shot stopper has made 10 league appearances.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7.7 The centre-back has made 20 league appearances.

4. Richard Keogh - 6.9 The experienced defender has made 16 league appearances.