Career mode has been one of the main staple features of EA Sports football games throughout the years.

It gives fans opportunities to take charge of their clubs and play the way they want to.

There’s also an option to simulate matches, which allows you to see what the game thinks of your side’s strengths and weaknesses.

Following the release of EA FC 25 we’ve taken a look at where the latest addition in the gaming series predicts Blackpool will finish this season:

Today

We stopped the simulation three times to check how the Seasiders were doing, with the first break being October 11 to compare their results to real life.

The appointment of Steve Bruce prompted an upturn in form for the Fylde Coast outfit, which has seen them go into the current international break in 10th place in League One with 15 points from their first 10 games.

Things were not too dissimilar in the game after the same number of matches.

The career mode simulation had Blackpool in eighth place, with five wins, one draw and four defeats in their opening 10 fixtures.

Their goal difference was also slightly different, with it being minus one on the game compared to plus one.

Kyle Joseph is the club’s current top scorer in the league with four goals, but on the career mode he only has two, with Jordan Rhodes being the person leading the way with three.

Meanwhile, like in real life, Lee Evans has proved to be influential in midfield with three assists.

January

The next place we stopped the simulation was at the beginning of January following the New Year’s Day game.

This revealed a slump in form for the Seasiders, who had fallen to 17th in the table, and had only been victorious on two further occasions.

Their total record was seven wins, six draws and 11 defeats, with a goal difference of minus 12.

End of the season

Between January and the conclusion of the season, things had improved for Blackpool on the career mode simulation, but not enough to enjoy a successful end to the campaign.

A total of 16 wins, 11 draws and 19 defeats gave them an 11th place finish on 59 points.

They had been able to get their goal difference down to minus three, but a similar outcome to this in real life would of course be a disappointment.

Rhodes finished the season as the club’s top scorer with 11 goals, with Southampton loanee Dom Ballard just behind him on 10, while current key man Joseph only bagged a total of six.

Evans provided 12 assists in total throughout the season, while goalkeeper Harry Tyrer kept 10 clean sheets.

Current League One leaders Birmingham City finished top of the table on 105 points, only losing three games, while Barnsley claimed automatic promotion as well in second.

Just below them, the top six also featured Reading, Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United.