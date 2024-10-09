Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have completed a behind-closed-doors friendly with Preston North End.

Steve Bruce’s side were left with a free fortnight following the postponement of Saturday’s League One fixture away to Bristol Rovers due to international call-ups.

In order to provide certain squad members with much-needed game time, the Seasiders arranged a game with their Lancashire rivals.

Matthew Pennington, Elliot Embleton and Jake Beesley were all on the scoresheet as Blackpool claimed a 3-0 victory over the Lilywhites - who gave game time to the likes of David Cornell and Kian Best.

Josh Onomah was among the players handed some minutes by Bruce, with the midfielder looking to build his match fitness after signing a short-term deal at Bloomfield Road.

The 27-year-old has spent the last few months on trial at Squires Gate, but until last week he had been without a permanent club since leaving North End last summer.

Elsewhere, Sonny Carey and Dominic Thompson also picked up some game time against Paul Heckingbottom’s side, along with a number of the club’s youngsters.

The friendly marked the second time this week the Seasiders have overcome their rivals, after the U18s claimed a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

After going behind to a Peter Critchley goal, both Terry Bondo and Shay Mannix found the back of the net in the Youth Alliance Cup tie at Bamber Bridge’s Sir Tom Finney Stadium.