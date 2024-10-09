Blackpool midfielder's Wales admission in response to Steve Bruce comments
The 30-year-old, who has impressed since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, has picked up four caps for the Dragons in the past after making his senior international debut back in 2017, with his most recent appearance coming five years ago.
In recent seasons, Evans has been impacted by injury, which proved disruptive during his time with Ipswich Town, after playing an early role in their rise from League One to the Premier League.
After undergoing surgery on his knee last year, he departed Portman Road by mutual consent, and eventually joined Portsmouth to rebuild his match fitness.
Following the conclusion of his short spell with last season’s League One champions, he made the move to the Fylde Coast.
Discussing Blackpool’s international representatives, head coach Steve Bruce said: “I don’t know what Mr (Lee) Evans has done wrong but I thought I might’ve got a call from Wales with his form in particular, but it’s for others to pick.”
Following the comments from his boss, the former Wigan Athletic man has admitted he hasn’t closed the door on his international career, and would be open to being part of Craig Bellamy’s future squads.
“I’m a proud Welshman so when I’ve had the chance to wear that shirt before it’s been fantastic,” he responded.
“It’s not been as much as I would’ve liked, but I’ve been injured a lot.
“You never know (concerning a future call-up), I can only give myself a chance when I’m playing well for Blackpool, so that’s the main focus.
“I’ll have to say thank you to the Gaffer.”
