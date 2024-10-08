Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has admitted he’s surprised that Lee Evans wasn’t in the Wales picture for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The midfielder has impressed on the whole since arriving at Bloomfield Road in the summer, scoring two goals and providing four assists in all competitions so far this season.

Despite his influence in League One with the Seasiders, Evans has been unable to catch the eye of Dragons head coach Craig Bellamy on this occasion.

The 30-year-old will instead be able to enjoy a break from competitive action with next Saturday’s game away to Bristol Rovers postponed following call-ups for Rob Apter (Scotland U21s), Zac Ashworth (Wales U21s) and Dom Ballard (England U20s).

Discussing Blackpool’s international representatives, Bruce said: “It’s great for the young ones to start them on their way - as long as they come back fit and healthy.

“I don’t know what Mr (Lee) Evans has done wrong but I thought I might’ve got a call from Wales with his form in particular, but it’s for others to pick.”

After representing Wales’ semi-professional side and their U21s, Evans made his senior debut for his country back in 2017 during his time with Wigan Athletic, featuring off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Panama.

He had to wait a further two years for his first start, with his fourth and most-recent international appearance coming against Trinidad and Tobago.

In recent years Evans has been impacted by injury, which proved disruptive during his time with Ipswich Town, after playing an early role in their rise from League One to the Premier League.

After undergoing surgery on his knee last year, he departed Portman Road by mutual consent to allow him to rebuild his fitness elsewhere.

An opportunity of game time came with Portsmouth at the back end of last season, featuring four times as they secured promotion to the Championship.

Following the conclusion of his short-term deal at Fratton Park, he joined Blackpool as a free agent, where he’s been able to play consistently, making 12 appearances in total in the last few months.