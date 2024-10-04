Blackpool confirm postponement of upcoming fixture with Bristol Rovers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders were set to travel to the Memorial Stadium on October 12, but the fixture will now be played at a later date, which is yet to be confirmed.
Dom Ballard’s selection for England U20s duty made Steve Bruce’s side eligible for the international break, with a number of other League One matches also impacted.
Rob Apter was the first Blackpool player to be called-up earlier this week, as Scotland U21s look to secure their place at next summer’s Under-21s Euros in Slovakia.
Scott Gemmill’s take on Belgium at Hearts’ Tynecastle Stadium on October 11, before travelling to Kazakhstan a few days later.
Meanwhile, Zac Ashworth has been selected for Wales U21s - who face Czech Republic at Rodney Parade next Friday, ahead of a trip to Slovakia the following week.
Despite missing Blackpool’s last two games through a shoulder injury, Ballard is set to be fit for match action again at some point during the international window, meaning he could feature for England U20s at some stage, with Italy and Czech Republic awaiting the young Three Lions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.