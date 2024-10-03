Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have confirmed the signing of Josh Onomah on a short-term contract.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a successful trial period at Squires Gate, the midfielder will now have until the beginning of January to earn himself a longer deal at Bloomfield Road.

The 27-year-old has been training with the Seasiders since the end of July, and featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Accrington Stanley shortly after arriving on the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been over a year since Onomah has featured in a competitive game, with his last club being Preston North End, whom he left last summer after being unable to agree new terms at Deepdale.

The former England youth international started his career with Tottenham Hotspur, and made 32 senior appearances for the North London club, as well as being loaned out to Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

During his time at both Villa Park and Hillsborough, he played under current Blackpool boss Steve Bruce, making his latest move the third time the pair would’ve worked together.

Onomah’s CV also includes a spell with Fulham, where he made 76 appearances between 2019 and the start of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The addition of the former Tottenham man will help to boost the Seasiders’ midfield options in the next few weeks, with Ollie Norburn currently missing through a hamstring injury.

Lee Evans and Albie Morgan have been Bruce’s starting options in recent games, while Sonny Carey has been utilised off the bench in the central area, with Elliot Embleton also able to play that position.