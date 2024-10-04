Blackpool boss issues injury update on key man ahead of Mansfield Town test
The fullback has started the Seasiders’ last three fixtures, but is a doubt for the trip to Field Mill after being forced off in the first half of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road.
After initially getting his chance in Steve Bruce’s starting XI due to an injury to James Husband, the 26-year-old has retained his place after impressing the Blackpool boss.
Issuing a new update on Coulson, the Seasiders head coach said: “He came off because he landed awkwardly on his back. He’s going to try and train this morning to see how he is, but he was sore the other night from the fall.
“It was more like a whiplash injury more than anything else. He’s come in today and he’s a bit better. He’s reported that he wants to train, so we’ll see how he gets through it.
“He’s the only real concern, and we’ll know more this afternoon.”
