Blackpool boss issues injury update on key man ahead of Mansfield Town test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool defender Hayden Coulson will be hoping to prove his fitness ahead of this weekend’s game away to Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fullback has started the Seasiders’ last three fixtures, but is a doubt for the trip to Field Mill after being forced off in the first half of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road.

After initially getting his chance in Steve Bruce’s starting XI due to an injury to James Husband, the 26-year-old has retained his place after impressing the Blackpool boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issuing a new update on Coulson, the Seasiders head coach said: “He came off because he landed awkwardly on his back. He’s going to try and train this morning to see how he is, but he was sore the other night from the fall.

“It was more like a whiplash injury more than anything else. He’s come in today and he’s a bit better. He’s reported that he wants to train, so we’ll see how he gets through it.

“He’s the only real concern, and we’ll know more this afternoon.”