Blackpool boss issues injury update on key man ahead of Mansfield Town test

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool defender Hayden Coulson will be hoping to prove his fitness ahead of this weekend’s game away to Mansfield Town.

The fullback has started the Seasiders’ last three fixtures, but is a doubt for the trip to Field Mill after being forced off in the first half of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road.

After initially getting his chance in Steve Bruce’s starting XI due to an injury to James Husband, the 26-year-old has retained his place after impressing the Blackpool boss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Issuing a new update on Coulson, the Seasiders head coach said: “He came off because he landed awkwardly on his back. He’s going to try and train this morning to see how he is, but he was sore the other night from the fall.

“It was more like a whiplash injury more than anything else. He’s come in today and he’s a bit better. He’s reported that he wants to train, so we’ll see how he gets through it.

“He’s the only real concern, and we’ll know more this afternoon.”

Related topics:Mansfield TownSeasiders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice