Blackpool have arranged a behind-closed-doors friendly to give players game time during the upcoming international break.

The Seasiders will take on Preston North End on Wednesday lunch time, with neither team in action next weekend.

Steve Bruce’s side were due to travel to Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon, but the game has been postponed following call-ups for Dominic Ballard (England U20s), Zac Ashworth (Wales U21s) and Rob Apter (Scotland U21s).

The Blackpool boss admits the break is a welcome one, following a hectic schedule throughout his first month at the helm at Bloomfield Road.

Following the recent 2-0 defeat away to Mansfield Town, he said: “It gives us time to work, but the ones who have been playing regularly need a rest.

“We’ve given them Monday off, and then we’ll be working for the rest of the week. We’ll also give them the weekend off before getting ready for a full week next week.

“The vast majority of them need a break from it because they’ve played a lot of football in a short period of time. Nigel Clough has told me Mansfield are having the full week off, which I can understand because they’ve played a lot too.

“We’ve got a game at Preston for the ones who need a game, and then we can go back to the training ground because we haven’t been able to do a lot there.”

Blackpool latest addition Josh Onomah could be among the players who could take on North End on Wednesday

The midfielder has signed a short-term deal with the Seasiders until January following a successful trial period at Squires Gate.

Onomah’s last competitive game came with the Lilywhites- whom he left last summer after being unable to agree extended terms at Deepdale.

Discussing the steps Blackpool will take to get the 27-year-old back to full match fitness, Bruce said: “He’s been training since before I got here, and the big thing for him is getting up to speed.

“I’ve had him a couple of times, and he’s a very good players who’s played at a high level. We need games for him, so we’ll try and arrange something for next week specifically for him and a few of the others if the Bristol Rovers game is off.

“I don’t know what’s gone wrong or what’s happened, maybe he took a bit of bad advice. I tried to take him at West Brom - I know his capabilities playing in various positions. He’s strong and powerful, and a very good player, but we need to get him up to speed.

“He’s worked extremely hard on his fitness, so we wish him the best of luck. It’s going to be difficult but he knows that. He’s got all of the natural ingredients he needs.”