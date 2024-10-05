Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool were on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first half brace from Will Evans proved to be the difference between the two teams in Nottinghamshire, as Steve Bruce’s five-game unbeaten run as Seasiders boss in League One came to an end.

Both with and without the ball, Blackpool were nowhere near the levels they’ve produced in recent weeks.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Harry Tyrer- 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Tyrer was left exposed for both of Mansfield’s goals by some poor defending in front of him.

Harry Tyrer (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jordan Gabriel- 5

It was a tough day at the office for the Seasiders defence, who had looked solid as a four under Bruce prior to the trip to Mansfield.

Odel Offiah- 5

For what has been a reliable centre back pairing in the last few weeks, Odel Offiah and Olly Casey were split apart far too easily at times, with the goals coming too easily.

Olly Casey- 6

Olly Casey was probably the standout player from the back four, but will still be disappointed with how easy it was for Mansfield at times.

James Husband- 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a disappointing afternoon for James Husband in particular, with the Seasiders skipper unable to replicate some of the good things Hayden Coulson has provided at both ends in recent games.

Rob Apter- 5

Rob Apter wasn’t as sharp as he’s been in recent weeks, with the winger wasting a couple of good opportunities with one shot straight at the keeper, and another well wide of the target.

Rob Apter (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Lee Evans- 5

Lee Evans wasn’t near his usual standards, leaving Blackpool struggling to control things in the centre of the park.

Albie Morgan- 5

Like Evans, things just weren’t crisp enough from Albie Morgan, with the ball just being played too slow.

CJ Hamilton- 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Apter on the other wing, it was a pretty quiet afternoon for CJ Hamilton.

Kyle Joseph- 5

Chances were scarce for the inform Kyle Joseph.

Ashley Fletcher- 5

No real chances came the way of Ashley Fletcher, with the forward becoming Kyle Joseph’s third strike partner in as many games since the injury to Dom Ballard.

SUB: Jordan Rhodes- 5

Jordan Rhodes couldn’t really impact things after replacing Ashley Fletcher up front.

SUB: Elliot Embleton- 5

Elliot Embleton couldn’t have an influence on proceedings as his struggles continued.