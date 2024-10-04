Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states Blackpool’s latest addition Josh Onomah has a difficult challenge ahead of him - but is confident the midfielder will be able to prove himself.

The 27-year-old has been without a club since departing Preston North End last summer, but has earned himself a short-term deal with the Seasiders until January following a successful trial at Squires Gate in the last few months.

Bruce, who was named as Blackpool head coach last month, knows the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster well, having worked with him at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.

“He’s been training since before I got here, and the big thing for him is getting up to speed,” he said.

“I’ve had him a couple of times, and he’s a very good players who’s played at a high level. We need games for him, so we’ll try and arrange something for next week specifically for him and a few of the others if the Bristol Rovers game is off.

“I don’t know what’s gone wrong or what’s happened, maybe he took a bit of bad advice. I tried to take him at West Brom - I know his capabilities playing in various positions. He’s strong and powerful, and a very good player, but we need to get him up to speed.

“He’s worked extremely hard on his fitness, so we wish him the best of luck. It’s going to be difficult but he knows that. He’s got all of the natural ingredients he needs.

“Can he force himself into the team? Can he get fit? Can he grasp his opportunity when he gets it? It’s not about ability with Josh, it’s just about getting back after being out for the best part of 14 months.

“He’s doing everything he possibly can to get himself in some physical shape. If he does, and we believe he’s close, then he can only add a bit of quality to us who can play in a lot of positions.”