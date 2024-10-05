Mansfield Town 2-0 Blackpool: Seasiders suffer first league defeat under Steve Bruce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool were on the end of their first league defeat under Steve Bruce as Mansfield Town claimed a 2-0 victory at Field Mill.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first half brace from Will Evans ended the Seasiders’ five game unbeaten run under their new boss, with fatigue evident in their performance.

On the back of the disappointing display in Nottinghamshire, Bruce’s side will no doubt welcome the upcoming international break in order to recharge their batteries after a hectic schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield detected a number of gaps in the Blackpool defence throughout the early stages, and shortly before the opener in the eighth minute, Hiram Boateng had squandered a really dangerous position with an over hit pass in the final third.

Fortunately for the midfielder, the Stags weren’t left to rue that missed opportunity for too long, with Evans guiding in a cross from Stephen McLaughlin with the next chance that came the way of Nigel Clough’s side to break the deadlock.

The Seasiders did have a chance to quickly pull themselves level, but Christy Pym stood firm to deny Rob Apter after a good ball through for the winger.

Ahead of the break, Mansfield added their second goal of the afternoon. McLaughlin once again was on hand to assist Evans, with the fullback heading the ball into the path of the forward to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While half chances came the way of Apter, Olly Casey and Jordan Gabriel during the opening 45 minutes, the Seasiders were unable to create anything at all following the restart.

Due to the lack of pressure in their half, Mansfield didn’t need to push the agenda too much going forward, with their lead always looking comfortable.

Bruce did introduce both Jordan Rhodes and Elliot Embleton but neither could make an impression on the game.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband (72’), Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher (65’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton (72’), Jordan Rhodes (65’), Jake Beesley, Zac Ashworth.